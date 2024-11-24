Utility Rate Hikes Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
|New water rates
|New sewer rates.
WATER AND SEWER
The city council gave its final approval to a water and sewer rate hike, per a consultant's earlier recommendations.
The increases are to go into effect on January 1, 2025 and 2026 -- after being appropriately advertised (about 6.5% total).
From a November 8 Fairhope Times report:
"During a presentation at the council's last work session, James
Marshall of the Jackson Thornton accounting firm of Montgomery who was
hired by the city council for a utility rate study said that city
utilities as a whole are currently recovering only 82 cents on
every dollar being spent (for capital improvements, debt service,
operations/maintenance, transfers to general fund).
According
to the study, the sewer department needs an $8 per-customer increase to
its base monthly charge -- and another $3 per every thousand gallons
used.
Similarly the study found the water department needed
and additional $1.50/month increase to its basic monthly charge -- and a
$2 per thousand-gallon-used volumetric hike as well (inside city
limits) -- plus a 2-step $1 volumetric hike for outside city limits.
These increases would bring water and sewer services up to 90% of projected revenue needs for the next five years; the suggested increases could be implemented over a two-year time frame.
Marshall added that the data/recommendations are typical of an expanding system, such as Fairhope's."
