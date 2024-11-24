Utility Rate Hikes Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

New water rates



New sewer rates.



WATER AND SEWER



The city council gave its final approval to a water and sewer rate hike, per a consultant's earlier recommendations.



The increases are to go into effect on January 1, 2025 and 2026 -- after being appropriately advertised (about 6.5% total).







From a November 8 Fairhope Times report:

"During a presentation at the council's last work session, James Marshall of the Jackson Thornton accounting firm of Montgomery who was hired by the city council for a utility rate study said that city utilities as a whole are currently recovering only 82 cents on every dollar being spent (for capital improvements, debt service, operations/maintenance, transfers to general fund).



According to the study, the sewer department needs an $8 per-customer increase to its base monthly charge -- and another $3 per every thousand gallons used.



Similarly the study found the water department needed and additional $1.50/month increase to its basic monthly charge -- and a $2 per thousand-gallon-used volumetric hike as well (inside city limits) -- plus a 2-step $1 volumetric hike for outside city limits.



These increases would bring water and sewer services up to 90% of projected revenue needs for the next five years; the suggested increases could be implemented over a two-year time frame.



Marshall added that the data/recommendations are typical of an expanding system, such as Fairhope's."