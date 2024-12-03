City Purchases Another Electric Vehicle

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


 

CHEVROLET EQUINOX

The city council voted to purchase a new 2025 Equinox LT for the IT Department to replace an older van being moved to the building department for use there.

Low bidder was Donohoo Chevy for $37,016. 


 

 


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment