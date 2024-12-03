City Purchases Another Electric Vehicle Posted by Publisher on December 03, 2024 Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama CHEVROLET EQUINOXThe city council voted to purchase a new 2025 Equinox LT for the IT Department to replace an older van being moved to the building department for use there.Low bidder was Donohoo Chevy for $37,016. bid council donohoo equinox EV Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment
