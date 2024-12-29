Flooding at Fish River Bridge Too Posted by Publisher on December 29, 2024 Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama CR 48 BOHEMIAN PARK Water was over the road just east of the Fish River bridge on CR 48 this morning too; over 5 inches of rain was recorded nearby overnight.High water is not unusual there. Bohemian Park Bohemian Park CR 48 fish river flood Location: Silverhill, AL 36576, USA Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Anonymous said… Road needs to be 5 feet higher there. Sunday, December 29, 2024 Post a Comment
