Flooding at Fish River Bridge Too

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 

CR 48

 

BOHEMIAN PARK 

Water was over the road just east of the Fish River bridge on CR 48 this morning too; over 5 inches of rain was recorded nearby overnight.

High water is not unusual there. 

Bohemian Park


 


 

Location: Silverhill, AL 36576, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Road needs to be 5 feet higher there.
Sunday, December 29, 2024
