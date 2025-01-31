New Water Well Certification Meeting Held

Fairhope, Alabama

CITY WELL #13



A new water source public meeting required by ADEM concerning new water well thirteen at treatment plant three on CR 33 (near Boone Lane) was held today in council chambers.

Project engineers from Krebs Engineering and city water department personnel were on hand to answer questions from the public.

Next, necessary pumps and pipes will be added to connect to the city's water system, probably by May.

The new well draws water from the pliocene/miocene aquifer ("Fairhope Aquifer") and will be able to produce up to 450 gallons per minute, according to the engineer.

The well was drilled last spring by Morrrow Techologies Llc..







