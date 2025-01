Fairhope, Alabama

22148 Hwy 181



STORE #5804



Construction of the city's second Wawa gas/convenience store at 22148 State Highway 181 (corner of Hwy 104) is nearing completion and still set to open in March according to the company's website; applications for employment are now being solicited as well.

This will be the city's second Wawa; the first is located at 18968 S. Greeno Road.