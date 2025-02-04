Beach Erosion Project Makes Progress

Fairhope, Alabama





New plan.



MAGNOLIA BEACH

Appropriate permits have been applied for that could lead to the long-talked-about Magnolia Beach stabilization project actually beginning later this year.

More sand is to be brought in and breakwaters constructed offshore to create "pocket beaches" like those already installed at the Grand Hotel and Daphne's Bayfront Parks.

Storm-driven beach erosion there has been threatening sidewalks and utility infrastructure for many years; a costly yearly sand replenishment never lasts long.

In July 2023, the city received a $620K federal GOMESA grant for stabilization of chronic erosion at the north end of Magnolia Beach.





