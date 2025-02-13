Graffiti Taggers Hit Parking Deck Again

Fairhope, Alabama





PERPETRATORS CAUGHT

After an absence of several years, taggers defaced the parking deck with graffiti but were caught soon after due to extensive security systems in place there and elsewhere in town. Upper decks were being targeted often about six years ago, before numerous security cameras were installed.



According to police: "Two Fairhope men were arrested yesterday afternoon after vandalizing several downtown locations. Jaden Wayne Rowan, 19, was charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd and two charges of Criminal Mischief 3rd. Bryon Alexander Lewis, also 19, was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief 2nd and two counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd. Reports came in Tuesday morning of graffiti at the city parking garage, Community Park, an attorney’s office on Magnolia Avenue and an out-of-state church van parked in the city garage. An investigation led police to Rowan and Lewis who confessed and led officers to additional graffiti on the roof of three Section Street businesses. Repairs to the city property alone are estimated at $1,500."







