Groundbreaking for New American Legion Building

Fairhope, Alabama





New building.



TWO-PHASE PROJECT



Mayor Sullivan led a groundbreaking ceremony for Post 199's new building at 700 S. Mobile Street, behind their old one that was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.

The new building will provide space for the usual veteran's services and should be completed this summer, depending on weather. Construction cost is about $800K for phase 1.



Fundraising efforts will continue for repairs to the 100+ year old old 'Pine Needles' building in front as well (phase 2); about $2 million will be needed for renovations.





