Gully Drainage Improved In Wake of Failure

Fairhope, Alabama

New storm drains.



New weir.



Rip rap added.



NEW DRAINAGE INFRASTRUCTURE ADDED



After engineers completed a new hydrological model study of the area, two additional storm drains were installed on N. Section Street where it passes over the Big Mouth Gully after an overflow during last month's heavy rain storm eroded the bank -- causing a three week closure; rip-rap rock was added to the bank to preclude erosion there.



A new weir (slot) was cut in the adjacent detention basin's riser drain too, to improve performance and help preclude similar failures, according to city officials we talked to.

"LITTER CATCHERS" WON'T BE PUT BACK

Devices installed in storm the drains there last July to intercept litter will not be re-installed, according to our sources.

Whether the devices themselves (or failure to maintain them properly) may have contributed to the failure has not yet been determined.

December 2024 bank failure.









