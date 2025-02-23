Hazardous Intersection Fixes Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama

Ingleside Dr./ Fairhope Ave.







Alternative A.



Alternative B.



TRAFFIC CONSULTANT'S REPORT

Traffic engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Llc. has completed its study of the tricky Fairhope Avenue/Ingleside Drive intersection.

Recommendations are for either a right-turn-only from Ingleside design (A) -- or a split-intersection (B); more elaborate roundabout designs were included too.

Less-costly alternatives A and B could be done within existing right of ways; alternatives C and D would require acquisition of more right-of-way from adjacent property owners (Alt. D, a unique double "peanut roundabout" would require less right of way).



Through traffic on Ingleside would be prohibited by alternative A -- but still possible with B.

A traffic signal was not considered at all due to low traffic volume on Ingleside, according to the report.







Conventional roundabout.





