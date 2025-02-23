Hazardous Intersection Fixes Proposed

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Ingleside Dr./ Fairhope Ave.

 

 

Alternative A.

Alternative B.

 

TRAFFIC CONSULTANT'S REPORT

Traffic engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Llc. has completed its study of the tricky Fairhope Avenue/Ingleside Drive intersection.

Recommendations are for either a right-turn-only from Ingleside design (A) -- or a split-intersection (B); more elaborate roundabout designs were included too.

Less-costly alternatives A and B could be done within existing right of ways; alternatives C and D would require acquisition of more right-of-way from adjacent property owners (Alt. D, a  unique double "peanut roundabout" would require less right of way).

Through traffic on Ingleside would be prohibited by alternative A -- but still possible with B.

A traffic signal was not considered at all due to low traffic volume on Ingleside, according to the report.


Conventional roundabout.

"Peanut" roundabout.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
I don't see the need for this. I travel through this intersection routinely and have never had a problem.
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Anonymous said…
Very dangerous there. Need the roundabout.
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Post a Comment