Hwy 104 Re-zoning Withdrawn By Developer

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 104 at St. Michaels Way.







OPPOSED BY NEIGHBORS



A rezoning request that was tabled from an earlier Baldwin County Commission meeting after encountering stiff resistance from neighbors was withdrawn by the property owner before a final vote was to be taken during the February 18 county commission meeting at the Fairhope courthouse.

Chason and Chason P.C. on behalf of property owner Robert Randall was asking to rezone 32 acres in planning district 37 at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 104 and Saint Michaels Way from BCZ base community zoning, to RSF-2 single family housing -- and B-2, neighborhood business along the highway.

Numerous residents of the nearby Verandas neighborhood opposed on grounds of traffic, density, commercial incompatibility, and general quality of life issues.

The commission voted unanimously to accept the withdrawal request; the property owner may submit a new application at some point in the future.









