Intersection Finally Gets Funds For Traffic Signal

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

US 98 at Volanta Avenue.

 GREENO AT VOLANTA

After being turned down the last two years, the city was awarded a $2 million state ATRIP-II grant to install a traffic signal at the hazardous Volanta Avenue/Greeno Road intersection; turning lanes will be added as well.

Total cost is $2.5 million; city's matching share is $508K. 

As a condition for its approval four years ago, the nearby Reserve at Fairhope senior housing complex  agreed to kick-in $100K for the project.

The ATRIP-II program, established by the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019, allocates a minimum of $30 million annually from the Alabama Department of Transportation's (ALDOT) share of new gas tax revenue for transportation projects of local interest on state-maintained highways.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anonymous said…
Great news. That has always been a bad area.
Saturday, February 01, 2025
