Old Memorial Benches Made Available To Sponsors

Fairhope, Alabama

Benches to be replaced.



The six inscribed old memorial benches installed over the years along the northern seawall were declared surplus by the city council and are available to sponsor-families when removal starts in coming weeks if they want them, according to the mayor.

They are to be replaced by new meta/composite material ones that are more durable; new engraved metal replacement plaques are to be installed on the new benches as well.

One bench there was actually sponsored by the mayor's own family in 2008 in honor of a departed Sullivan ancestor.



The northern seawall is in much worse shape than the southern one was and will need more extensive renovations, when the next phase of the waterfront project begins.







Northern seawall.





