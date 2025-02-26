Starbuck's Gets City Landscaping Award

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Starbucks



FOR OLD SHOPPING CENTER IMPROVEMENTS



The city's tree and park committee recently cited the new Starbuck's coffee shop at 53 S Greeno Road for going above-and-beyond city requirements for landscaping their new store in the Eastern Shore Village Center on Greeno Road: they actually financed reconfiguration/paving and added trees to the entire "blighted" parking lot, according to committee chairman Paul Fontenot.

Three other businesses around town received awards too.





