Fairhope, Alabama

FAIRHOPE AVENUE



Maintenance has begun on the city's 3 million gallon water tank tower on Fairhope Avenue across from Walmart. It will be sandblasted and repainted, inside and out; completion should be by May.

G&L Tank Sandblasting and Coatings, LLC of Shelbyville TN. is the contractor ($1.8 million, including another smaller tank south of town).