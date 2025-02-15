Weeks Bay Bog Boardwalk Finally Opens?

Fairhope, Alabama





There has not been an official announcement yet but gates to the the Weeks Bay Pitcher Plant Bog and parking area on CR 17 were open to visitors Saturday, after almost a year of construction.

No actual pitcher plants are present yet but their return is expected when warmer weather returns.



Improvements include rebuilding 2,000 linear feet of handicap-accessible boardwalk that traverses a unique carnivorous plant bog. Improvements also to the parking area to enhance visitor experience and accessibility. This project is funded through a NOAA Procurement, Acquisition, and Construction award and ADCNR State Lands Division matching funds.