Airport Industrial Park Enviro Study Authorized

New industrial park plan.



WETLANDS ON THE PROPERTY



The city council selected Volkert Engineering to do an environmental assessment study required to receive a $3 million HUD grant that could lead to construction of infrastructure for a new 75 acre light industrial park west of the airport.

The property is currently owned by the Fairhope Airport Authority but they hope to transfer it to the city in coming months since it is not suitable for any airport uses.

Any potential cultural resources present (Native American?) will be evaluated by All Phases Archaeology of Mobile, according to documentation.

There are also wetlands present: a tributary to Waterhole Branch passes through.



Cost to the city is $104K; but the park could become a new source of revenue when completed. It should significantly reduce the airport's overall debt to the city as well.

