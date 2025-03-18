Beach Erosion Plan Could Be Implemented By Year's End

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed beach rendering.



NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH



During tonight's Magnolia Beach erosion control meeting, project engineers from GMC described the problems there and presented their solutions. If all goes well and Army Corps. of Engineers permits can be obtained in a timely manner it could be completed by the end of the year, according to city representatives present.

The design was based on a 2016 beach management plan developed by the same team. Funding is by a $700K federal GOMESA grant.

