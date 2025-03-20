Changes Coming To Pt. Clear Planning District?

Fairhope, Alabama

District 26.



COUNTY PLANNING DISTRICT 26



The Baldwin County Commission is considering making changes to the zoning ordinance for Planning District 26 in the Point Clear area south of Fairhope, to allow PRD's (Planned Residential Developments) where currently they are prohibited. When zoning was adopted there by residents in 1993, they decided not to allow them at that time.



District 26 generally lies along the water, south of CR 32 and west of CR 3 -- to just south of Mullet Point.



This was one of numerous zoning ordinance changes considered (and adopted) at the March 18 Baldwin County Commission meeting, but this one was delayed at the request of commissioner Underwood; she said she thought some current residents of the district were not aware of the proposed change.



PRD's allow for more flexible zoning than those already-assigned on zoning maps.

(The Colony at the Grand development is one example of a Planned Development, although it is in the city of Fairhope's jurisdiction and called a PUD.)



