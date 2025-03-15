Doghouse Sewage Station Rehab Underway

Fairhope, Alabama





60 S. Greeno Road







New wet well.



SYSTEM UPGRADES CONTINUE



The rehabilitation of the "doghouse" sewage pumping station on S. Greeno Road (across from the Eastern Shore Village Center) using a $1.2 million federal ARPA grant has begun.

Total cost is $1.3 million; Hemphill Construction was the low bidder.

A new wet well, pump and piping are being installed-- to increase capacity and reliability. Odor control devices are being installed there as well.



This station collects sewage from neighborhoods to the southeast and forwards it on to the treatment plant near city hall.







Old "doghouse" design.





