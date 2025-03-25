'Earth Day' Moving Due To Waterfront Park Construction

Fairhope, Alabama

2023 Earth Day







APRIL 26 IN MOBILE COUNTY PARK



Gary Gover, the organizer of the annual Mobile Bay Earth Day Celebration held in south beach park announced it will be moving to Chicasabogue Park in Mobile this year -- due to ongoing construction in the Fairhope Park.



Love Your Community Earth Day Celebration

Saturday, April 26, 10AM-2PM

At Chicasabogue park



"Come celebrate all of the things we love about our beautiful planet and the people who work hard to keep it clean all year! "Love Your Community Earth Day Celebration" will have vendors, food trucks, lawn games, and an electric vehicle car show! Explore the park's trails, playground, waterfront, and frisbee golf course, or picnic under the pavilion and listen to live music from The Live Cahoots! Free Admission. For more information or to volunteer, please visit www.loveyourcommunity.com."





Gover said he hopes the event will return to Fairhope next year.









