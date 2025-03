Fairhope, Alabama

Veterans Drive at Scenic 98



Triangle Drive.



300 DAYS TO COMPLETE IT



Construction is slated to finally begin on the flowerclock-junction roundabout at the city's northern entrance this week.

Asphalt Services was the low bidder at $1.6 million, with 80% federal/state grant funding. They have 300 days for completion.

An Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization project.