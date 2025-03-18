"Ice Cream" Shop Coming To Hwy 181 Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Just Chillin' store design.







Hwy 181 site.



CALLED JUST CHILLIN'

The city council approved plans for a Just Chillin' ice cream shop and a Foosackly's restaurant on lot number 4 of the Encounter Development shopping center on the east side of Hwy 181 north of Hwy 104 (north of the new Wawa).



The two businesses will be on the same lot, facing each other according to the plans.

No more information was available yet, but it may be "shaved ice" of some sort, according to planning department sources.



Lot 4.









