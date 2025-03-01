Labor Shortage Slowing City Projects

Fairhope, Alabama

Restrooms behind schedule.



IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN BLAMED



According to recreation department sources, in the wake of the federal illegal immigration crackdown contractors are having problems finding workers needed to complete the new restroom/concession stand in Volanta Park; it was to be completed by March 1st ahead of baseball season openers coming up -- but still needs work.



No other city projects were specifically mentioned yet, but the big waterfront restoration project timeline has slipped back somewhat too according to project sources.

NO FEDERAL FUNDING CUTS REPORTED

So-far, no ongoing city projects have lost any federal funding according to city officials we talked to; but numerous budget cutbacks are being discussed in Washington.

The waterfront project, Flying Creek Nature Park, K-1 school renovation, flowerclock roundabout, sewer, water, and gas system improvements, and miscellaneous airport improvements all have significant federal funding components approved in years-past or applied for.

(The Volanta Park restrooms are entirely city funded; no federal funds are involved.)

