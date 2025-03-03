Magnolia Beach Stormwater Pipe To Be Relocated

Fairhope, Alabama

Existing outfall to be relocated.







Street storm drain.



ENGINEER SELECTED



The Pecan Avenue storm water discharge pipe into Mobile Bay is to be relocated in preparation for a beach stabilization project being planned for there. Currently it discharges directly near a small wooden pier and contributes to beach erosion there.



The underground pipe is to be moved north to near the pier street boat ramp, where the new discharge will be.

Jade engineering is to oversee the relocation project, cost NTE $35K.















New beach plan.





