Modified Hwy 104 Rezoning Proposal Returns

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 104 @ St. Michael's Way



Newest rezoning proposal.







NO COMMERCIAL COMPONENT THIS TIME

During its March 6 meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a text amendment to the planning district 37 zoning ordinance to change 31.1 acres on the corner of Hwy 181 and Saint Michael's Way from BCZ to RSF2. A previous rezoning request by the property owner (Robert Randall) that included B-2 commercial along the highway was withdrawn during the last county commission meeting before a final vote was taken, as requested by the owner's representative.

Several neighborhood citizens spoke during the latest planning commission meeting on March 6; none opposed the residential-only zoning.



The rezoning is scheduled to be considered again by the Baldwin County Commission during its March 18 meeting.







From the February 28, Fairhope Times report:



"A rezoning request that was tabled from an earlier Baldwin County Commission meeting after encountering stiff resistance from neighbors was withdrawn by the property owner before a final vote was to be taken during the February 18 county commission meeting at the Fairhope courthouse.

Chason and Chason P.C. on behalf of property owner Robert Randall was asking to rezone 32 acres in planning district 37 at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 104 and Saint Michaels Way from BCZ base community zoning, to RSF-2 single family housing -- and B-2, neighborhood business along the highway.

Numerous residents of the nearby Verandas neighborhood opposed on grounds of traffic, density, commercial incompatibility, and general quality of life issues.