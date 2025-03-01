More Pine Trees Planted In Knoll Park

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

New entrance.
 

Long leaf pine seedling.

 

RESTORATION PLAN BACK ON TRACK

Dozens of long leaf pine tree seedlings have been planted in Knoll Park by urban forester Justin Hammers -- and a new entrance is being constructed at its southeast corner: a renewed effort to restore a pristine pine forest ecosystem there. 

A prescribed burn was conducted last month as well per the park's maintenance/management plan.

The restoration project began in 2014 but was never fully-implemented; hurricane Sally severely damaged the park in 2020. 


Restore plan.




Anonymous said…
They should double long leaf pine. So beautiful. No need for azaleas or other colorful flowers. Long live long leaf pine. Keep it natural.
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Anonymous said…
Plant some chinquapin.
Saturday, March 01, 2025
