More Pine Trees Planted In Knoll Park

Fairhope, Alabama
|New entrance.
|Long leaf pine seedling.
RESTORATION PLAN BACK ON TRACK
Dozens of long leaf pine tree seedlings have been planted in Knoll Park by urban forester Justin Hammers -- and a new entrance is being constructed at its southeast corner: a renewed effort to restore a pristine pine forest ecosystem there.
A prescribed burn was conducted last month as well per the park's maintenance/management plan.
The restoration project began in 2014 but was never fully-implemented; hurricane Sally severely damaged the park in 2020.
|Restore plan.
