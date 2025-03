Fairhope, Alabama

EV CHARGING AVAILABLE TOO



The new 28-space employee parking lot on the Coastal Community College campus in downtown Fairhope is now open; the general public may use it too on weekends and when classes are not in session, according to mayor Sullivan.



Six electric vehicle chargers are included as well, with recreational vehicle hook up capabilities included.

One-way Access is from Bancroft Avenue only.



EV/RV hookups