New Mixed-use Building Approved Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama

Morphy Avenue site.



456 MORPHY AVENUE



The planning commission approved a site plan on .2 acres zoned B-2 for the three story Stagger's mixed-use building on Morphy Avenue east of the Methodist Church. The bottom floor will be commercial space and the upper two residential. On-site and on-street parking are included.



Bon Aventure Too Llc. is the owner (William Stagger's MD).

The city council will have to give final approval at some point.

An auto repair shop and then a spa once occupied an old metal building there -- before it was demolished several years ago.





Old metal building was demolished.













