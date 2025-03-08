New Teen Area Opens At Library

Fairhope, Alabama

New teen area upstairs.



TOP OF STAIRS



After years of planning, fundraising and construction, the new teen space (ages 13-17) has opened upstairs at the library.

Regular teen programs have been suspended for two weeks while the move is completed; a grand opening is to be held for the public later.

A book-it-brigade of volunteers moved the over 4 thousand books last weekend.



Allyson Cooper Russell was named new full-time teen librarian recently.



No word yet on what will happen with the old teen space downstairs.





Old downstairs teen area.





