New Teen Area Opens At Library

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

New teen area upstairs.

TOP OF STAIRS

After years of planning, fundraising and construction, the new teen space (ages 13-17) has opened upstairs at the library.  

Regular teen programs have been suspended for two weeks while the move is completed; a grand opening is to be held for the public later.

A book-it-brigade of volunteers moved the over 4 thousand books last weekend. 

Allyson Cooper Russell was named new full-time teen librarian recently.

No word yet on what will happen with the old teen space downstairs. 


Old downstairs teen area.


