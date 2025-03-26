Newest Water Well Drilling Begun

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Treatment plant #1


WELL NUMBER FOURTEEN

Contractors have begun drilling the city's newest water well at treatment plant number one on Fairhope Avenue behind the Baptist Church, adjacent the elementary school.

New support and water treatment equipment has already been installed ... and continues there as well.

Water superintendent Morefield says they still hope it will be completed by May, before the summer heavy water use period.

ANOTHER ONE COMING TOO

Plans are still to complete the installation of well number 13 on CR 33 southeast of town by about that time as well.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Yay. More water for the peeps!
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Post a Comment