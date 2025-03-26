Newest Water Well Drilling Begun

Fairhope, Alabama

Treatment plant #1



WELL NUMBER FOURTEEN



Contractors have begun drilling the city's newest water well at treatment plant number one on Fairhope Avenue behind the Baptist Church, adjacent the elementary school.

New support and water treatment equipment has already been installed ... and continues there as well.

Water superintendent Morefield says they still hope it will be completed by May, before the summer heavy water use period.

ANOTHER ONE COMING TOO



Plans are still to complete the installation of well number 13 on CR 33 southeast of town by about that time as well.

