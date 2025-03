Fairhope, Alabama





thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com photo



10040 ENCOUNTER DRIVE



This morning, mayor Sullivan helped Wally the Goose and other store officials open the the city's second Wawa gas/convenience store on Hwy 181 at Hwy 104 in the Encounter Development shopping center.

This is the fifth Wawa to open in Alabama -- and five more are planned, according to company officials.

Their Wawa Foundation also donated another $2500 to the Prodisee Pantry non-profit during the ceremony.