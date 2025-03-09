Sewer Upgrades On Thompson Hall Road Starting

Fairhope, Alabama

Update: Street signs posted Sunday say closure to start Monday, March 10.





Thompson Hall Road.







CAPACITY UPGRADES CONTINUE



Thompson Hall Road will be closed later (March 12) this week from Morphy to Fairhope Avenue for installation of a larger 12 inch force main pipeline, to increase reliability and keep up with growth in the area.

Cost is $672K by low-bidder W.R.Mitchell Inc.



Upgrades to the Thompson Hall lift station itself at the windmill road intersection will begin later in the month.

