Sewer Upgrades On Thompson Hall Road Starting

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: Street signs posted Sunday say closure to start Monday, March 10.
|Thompson Hall Road.
CAPACITY UPGRADES CONTINUE
Thompson Hall Road will be closed later (March 12) this week from Morphy to Fairhope Avenue for installation of a larger 12 inch force main pipeline, to increase reliability and keep up with growth in the area.
Cost is $672K by low-bidder W.R.Mitchell Inc.
Upgrades to the Thompson Hall lift station itself at the windmill road intersection will begin later in the month.
