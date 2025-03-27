North Pier Seawall Rehab Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

WATERFRONT PROJECT CONTINUES



Now the the south side has been completed, the contractor has begun refurbishment of the seawall on the north side of the pier which has significantly more damage.



Several broken metal supporting rods are clearly visible, which caused segments of the wall to come loose and slip forward over the years.

Sidewalks and parking lots on both side will be redone with pavers as well.

July 4th is still the target date for completion of this area, but other aspects of the project in south beach park won't be done until later in the year.

Rolin Construction is the prime contractor.



thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com













