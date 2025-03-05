Sports Tourism Found Mostly Unfeasible Here

Fairhope, Alabama

March 2025 Recreation Board.

LIMITED AMOUNT POSSIBLE?



Victus Adviors sports consultants presented results of a study commissioned by the city council last year to determine potential uses for the city's 104 acres of recreation land on CR 13 at CR 32: findings were that stand-alone sports tourism was probably not feasible there at this time -- but a hybrid 80/20 model with a mostly locally-oriented use focus may be (Option #2).

An Option #1 fully-focused on just local needs was also included.

Findings were the result of the market analysis and interviews with numerous stakeholders from the city's various sports organization/clubs -- as well as an online survey of all citizens in January.



COUNCIL TO DECIDE COURSE



Next, Recreation Board members will consider the options given and make a recommendation to the city council -- which will make the final decision about how to proceed.



Then, landscape architect Robin Gregory will come up with an appropriate master plan for the property.

Cost for the study was about $50K.











Option #1







Option #2





