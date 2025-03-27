Still Hope For City's Butterfly Garden

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia Beach Butterfly Garden.



SOUTH MAGNOLIA BEACH



After disappointing results last year using a $5K grant to restore the butterfly garden at Magnolia Beach (much of the kudzu was physically removed), the city's new horticulturist Will Mastin is set to take a crack at fighting kudzu and other invasive plants that routinely take over the area each summer, according to public works director Ladd.



A similar "pollinator garden" installed by Walmart in their parking lot about five years ago has failed as well, gone to seed; but the one on the Coastal Community College Campus downtown is thriving -- with the help of the Baldwin County Master Gardeners organization.

Even Knoll Park itself was declared a "butterfly sanctuary" by the city council in 2018, but that failed too.



Such gardens are supposed to help replace dwindling habitat for monarch butterflies and other insects that are necessary for the pollination of various plants and crops.

The Point Clear Rotary Club donated the sign at the beach, and has also volunteered to help maintain the garden.



Coastal College Pollinator Garden.





