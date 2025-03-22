Storm Drain Art To Be Replaced?

Fairhope, Alabama

TO PROMOTE CLEAN BAY WATER

The Fairhope High School Art Department in conjunction with the Eastern Shore Art Center are proposing to design and install new artwork around town on some city storm drains to promote cleaner water in the bay.



"Only rain belongs in drains" would be the theme; reducing litter and satisfying the city's federal MS4 storm water discharge permit "education and outreach" requirements are goals mentioned as well.

PREVIOUS ONES LOST

Artistic medallions created by high school students that were installed around town seven years ago for the same purpose have since come loose, and presumably washed into the bay.



The new art will be larger and concentrated in the downtown area and near schools; a design contest among students may be held to select the best artwork.

