Traffic Signal Coming To Volanta Intersection Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed lane design.



Looking east on Volanta.



USING A STATE GRANT

The city council voted to accept a $2 million ATRIP-II state grant that was first-applied for three years ago to install new turning lanes and a traffic signal at the tricky Greeno Road/Volanta Avenue intersection.

The city's share will be $389K; owners of the adjacent Reserve senior housing complex agreed to help with financing too as a condition for approval in 2022 (about $80K).

This signal will be part of the overall "adaptive" system in use now on Hwy 98 to expedite traffic flow all the way to I-10 (timing adjusts according to traffic congestion).

Making left turns off of Volanta has always been problematic at times due to the design of the intersection (concrete median obstruction and the now unused left turn lane on Greeno southbound).

The next step will be to ask contractors to bid on he work at an upcoming council meeting; the lowest bidder wins.





Looking north on Greeno Road.









