Twin Beech Road Traffic Study Coming

Fairhope, Alabama





USING ESMPO FUNDS



The city council approved Neel-Schaffer Engineering for a corridor traffic study of busy Twin Beech Road between Greeno and CR 13.

Citizens have been complaining about the Founders/Boothe intersection for years and a traffic signal or 4-way stop was being discussed at one time -- but school traffic backup issues became problematic.

The mayor is to negotiate the contract and bring back for final approval; the Eastern Shore MPO is expected to fund 80% of cost, since part of the road is in the county.

