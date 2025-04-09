Airport Authority Selects New Treasurer

Fairhope, Alabama

April 2025 Airport Authority.



APRIL 2025 MEETING



During its regular meeting the city's Airport Authority voted unanimously to appoint new member Mitchell Skrmetta as Treasurer and re-appointed Volkert Engineering (Jordan Stringfellow) as their engineer for another five-year term, pending finalization of the contract.



Skremtta is a CPA and is the CFO of a local construction company.



This was the first meeting for new member Susana Freeman as well, a flight instructor with aviation maintenance experience as well.



Volkert was chosen out of three responders to a RFQ issued earlier: Overstreet Associates and GMC were the others. They were all evaluated and scored/rated by a selection team based upon criteria of the RFQ, according to the discussion.

Managing complex federal/state grants is a primary job of the engineer.





