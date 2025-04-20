Another Water Pump Failure

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Well 2



 

WELL NUMBER TWO

The pump for city water well number two on Fairhope Avenue across from Walmart has failed according to superintendent Daryl Morefield; the city council authorized $42K to Morrow Water Technologies for the repair. 

No reason was cited for the failure of the three year old pump; the warranty did not apply to this repair.

Repairs should take about two weeks, he said.

(Last August a water state of emergency was declared when the pump for well number four on S. Section Street failed during peak water use summer months.)



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment