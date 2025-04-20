Another Water Pump Failure

Fairhope, Alabama

The pump for city water well number two on Fairhope Avenue across from Walmart has failed according to superintendent Daryl Morefield; the city council authorized $42K to Morrow Water Technologies for the repair.

No reason was cited for the failure of the three year old pump; the warranty did not apply to this repair.



Repairs should take about two weeks, he said.

(Last August a water state of emergency was declared when the pump for well number four on S. Section Street failed during peak water use summer months.)










