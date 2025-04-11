Bay Still Recovering From Big Storm

Fairhope, Alabama

Orange Avenue pier.



POLLUTANTS SLOWLY DIMINISHING



Notices were posted Friday morning by ADEM for both sides of Mobile Bay today advising swimmers that contamination still exceeded recommended limits, the lingering results of the big rainstorm earlier this week where up to 13 inches of rain fell in some places, washing bacteria and other pollutants into watersheds draining into the bay. Some oyster beds on the western side were closed earlier in the week as a precaution.

No significant sewage overflows were reported in Fairhope (three in all, largest from manholes behind Winn Dixie on Morphy Avenue) -- but there were several big ones reported in the Mobile-area across the bay, according to various media reports.

We saw some spring breakers using paddle boards at the Fairhope municipal beach this morning, but no others.

Even though the warnings may still be posted, contaminant levels likely will be ok by Saturday (no follow-up testing is done on weekends).





Municipal beach.







Municipal beach measurements.





