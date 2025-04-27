City Gives Up on Walmart Police Station

Fairhope, Alabama

10296 CR 48







COMPANY CHANGED MIND?



Mayor Sullivan says she has given up on a deal that would have given 12 acres property now owned by Walmart to the city for use as a police precinct station (patrol division) -- as well as other public purposes.

The city council approved a contract in 2021 but Walmart has never reciprocated -- for reasons of their own.

NEW LOCATION SOUGHT

The city has been leasing a building at 329 S. Greeno Road instead for two years for $8K/month but that lease is up in 2026; a permanent location is being sought.

A proposal to locate it on city property near the Quail Creek golf course was considered for a while but rejected; another site somewhere on Greeno Road is now being sought instead, according to the mayor.







From an August 2021 Fairhope Times report:



"The city council authorized mayor Sullivan to execute an agreement with Walmart Stores East L.P. of Bentonville, Arkansas for their leasehold for 12 acres of land behind their store on CR 48 in east Fairhope ... in return for $100. ... A condition of the sale stipulated that the property only be used for a police precinct station ... and other stipulated pubic uses, such as library, senior center, fire station, education facility, greenhouse, park, playground, art/culture center, et al. Complex negotiations for the property have been going on for over two years; one holdup was a change of attorneys for the corporation, according to mayor Sullivan."