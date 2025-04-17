Controlled Burn In New Nature Park

Fairhope, Alabama

OPENING IN JULY?



A prescribed burn was conducted yesterday on the southern end of the new Flying Creek Nature Preserve between Scenic Hwy 98 and Veterans Drive; construction continues on trails and other amenities, some of which may be completed by July.



Fire is a necessary component to help control invasive plant species in forests, as well as help with the ongoing pine beetle infestation there.



According to the city, "the burn is essential to improving the understory of the nature preserve and will be conducted under strict requirements by the Alabama Forestry Commission and in cooperation with the City of Fairhope, volunteer firefighters, and the prescribed burn manager."