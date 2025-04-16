Credit Union Coming To N. Hwy 181?

Fairhope, Alabama

Potential Hwy 181 site.







Typical design.



GULF WINDS CU



According to realty-industry sources, Gulf Winds Credit Union has purchased lot #2 in the 'Encounter Development' on Hwy 181 (at 104) -- and may construct a new branch next to the new Wawa store.

Based in Pensacola, the company currently has 75 branches in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama (Monroeville, Brewton, Atmore), according tho their website.

Specific site plans would have to be approved by the Fairhope planning commission and city council at some point. No timeline was mentioned.

