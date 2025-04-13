Hermit Hut Relocation Update

Fairhope, Alabama

The Fairhope Single Tax Corporation has pledged to provide one-half of the necessary funding to move the so-called hermit's hut from its current Parker Road location to the city's new Flying Creek Nature Park about a quarter mile away.

$369K is needed to move the small brick and mortar structure because it is so delicate and low hanging trees and wires along the route make relocation more problematic; about 55% has been raised so far. (Make Donations here.)



The FSTC collects "rent" money from those leasing its property, and their board of directors dispenses it for beneficial community purposes according to their charter, as well as current IRS guidelines for non-profits.



According to the Tolstoy Park Fundraising Committee: "... the FSTC has pledged $184,500, half of the project’s $369,000 goal, contingent on the community raising the remaining funds ... the matching contribution is another demonstration of how FSTC uses its resources to benefit the community. To unlock the FSTC’s generous pledge, the remaining $184,500 must be raised through donations from individuals, businesses, foundations, and community groups. The project will not move forward until all necessary funds are secured, making community participation crucial to its success.

To support the project, donations can be made via the website (click). All contributions are tax-deductible and can be made by check or credit card. Donations will be used by the City of Fairhope to relocate the building."











