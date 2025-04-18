Limited Commercial Activity On New City Property OK'd

Fairhope, Alabama

SUNDAY MAKER'S MARKETS

The city council modified a lease agreement with the Hope Community non-profit organization so that it may continue allowing the Mobile Bay Makers Market to hold their bi-weekly Sunday event on new city property at the corner of Section Street and Twin Beech Road. One event was already held there, last month.



The original lease precluded sub-leasing; any additional activities requiring sub-leasing would have to be approved by the city council on a case-by-case basis, according to the amendment.

The Maker's Market will have to obtain standard required liability insurance too.



The city leased the property (which had been donated to the city by the Baldwin Board of Education) for $1 per year to use for their Hope Community/Anna T. Jeanes project.



The Makers Market used the city's south beach park for their events for several years before the council decided last summer that commercial activity was inappropriate there.



