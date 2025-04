Fairhope, Alabama

New crosswalk location.



ACROSS SOUTH MOBILE AND LAUREL STREETS

The city council appropriated $9K for new crosswalks across busy S. Mobile Street between the old American Legion Hall and Gambino's restaurant -- and another across Laurel Street to the Elks Club at the stop sign.

Solar-powered flashing pedestrian crossing signs will be installed there as well. An additional section of sidewalk will be constructed on the east side, for connectivity.