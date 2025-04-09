Planning Commission Balks At Parking Rezoning

Fairhope, Alabama

April 2025 planning commission.











FOR KINGFISHER RESTAURANT



After hearing opposition from several neighbors, the planning commission voted to not recommend rezoning .83 acres of adjacent residential property from R1 to B1 -- for the expansion of a new 805 S. Scenic Hwy 98 restaurant's parking lot -- that would also be used as "regional parking" by other local businesses too.

Thirty two spaces are proposed to be added in the rear (see drawing below), after it is purchased from the current Nelson Drive owner (Deborah Moffett) and then eventually re-platted into restaurant property. The majority of the lot would remain residential, R1. Three other local businesses would be able to use the new lot as well, per a proposed shared-use agreement (at bottom).



Neighbors on Nelsen Drive objected on various grounds: noise, traffic, drainage, light pollution, degraded property values, et. al.

An attorney representing one said he thought the new restaurant was just experiencing a "honeymoon" and its business would decline after a year or so; several previous restaurants had eventually failed. Others worried about creeping-commercialism in their residential neighborhood.

Kevin Boone, the city council's representative on the board said he would not support any rezonings when so many neighbors opposed.

Chairman Lee Turner supported the rezoning on safety grounds: so many customers are having to walk along the busy highway with no sidewalks, he said.



Commission member Holly MacKellar recused herself beforehand, because she resides in the neighborhood; her spouse spoke against the rezoning during the meeting.



City Judge Haymes Snedeker also spoke against on behalf of his business partner Ray Hix, whose family lives there too -- but were unable to attend.

Planning director Simmons recommended approval because all criteria in the zoning ordinance were met for it.

The commission cited no specific reason for the denial.



CITY COUNCIL TO DECIDE

The planning commission only advises on rezoning matters; the city council will have a final vote at an upcoming meeting.





Red area only rezoned.







Shared use agreement





