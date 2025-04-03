Silverhill Drilling New Water Well Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Well number 4.



TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND

The rapidly-growing town of Silver Hill is drilling a fourth water well on property it acquired about two years ago on CR 49, south of Hwy 104.

A new storage tank tower is to be built there too using a $2.4 million federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) grant awarded last year.

Silver Hill was recently flagged as the fastest-growing municipality in the state and should reach official city status after the 2030 census in taken.



ARPA grant.





